Israeli Occupation Airstrikes On Lebanon Injure 4 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli air forces carried out Saturday on several towns northeast of Lebanon, leaving four people injured, including three children.

In a press statement, the Lebanese of said the four were in an Israeli air raid on the town of Kouakh, north of the city of Hermel, in northeastern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli occupation aircraft also carried out an on the northeastern town of Saraain, causing material damage.

It added that the Israeli occupation air forces also raided the surroundings of the Lebanese border town of Hosh al-Sayyid Ali, also in northeastern Lebanon.

The NNA indicated that the occupation aircraft raids twice the towns of Tayr Harfa and Jebbine, as well as the cities of Aitaroun, Sheheen, Kfar Kela, and Sarafand in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli occupation artillery shelled the outskirts of the border town of Al-Dhahira in the south with incendiary shells. (end)

