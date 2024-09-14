Israeli Occupation Airstrikes On Lebanon Injure 4 People
Date
9/14/2024 7:17:15 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation air forces carried out airstrikes Saturday on several towns northeast of Lebanon, leaving four people injured, including three children.
In a press statement, the Lebanese Ministry of health said the four were injured in an Israeli air raid on the town of Kouakh, north of the city of Hermel, in northeastern Lebanon.
The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Israeli occupation aircraft also carried out an airstrike on the northeastern town of Saraain, causing material damage.
It added that the Israeli occupation air forces also raided the surroundings of the Lebanese border town of Hosh al-Sayyid Ali, also in northeastern Lebanon.
The NNA indicated that the occupation aircraft raids twice the towns of Tayr Harfa and Jebbine, as well as the cities of Aitaroun, Sheheen, Kfar Kela, and Sarafand in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli occupation artillery shelled the outskirts of the border town of Al-Dhahira in the south with incendiary shells. (end)
ara
MENAFN14092024000071011013ID1108674190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.