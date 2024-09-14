US State Department Authorizes Sale Of 32 F-35 Fighters To Romania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The US Department of State has approved the possible sale of F-35 fighters and related equipment to Romania.

This is reported on the website of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Ukrinform reports.

“The US Department of State has decided on the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets and related equipment to the Romanian with an estimated value of USD 7.2 billion,” the statement said.

It is noted that the department has provided the necessary certification, notifying of this possible sale.

It is noted that Romania wants, in particular, to purchase 32 F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and 33 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines, as well as other related equipment. In addition, the procurement includes training services, maintenance of aircraft, components and infrastructure, and maintenance and updating of the electronic warfare signature database.

“The proposed sale will improve Romania's ability to confront current and future threats by further equipping it to carry out self-defense and regional security missions, while enhancing interoperability with the United States and other NATO members,” the statement said.

Photo: NAVY