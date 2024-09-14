Intaj: Jordan's Cybersecurity Progress Key To Increase Investment, Growth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) - Information and Communications Association of Jordan (Intaj) affirmed the "remarkable" progress in Jordan's ranking in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity (GCI) reflects the ongoing efforts to adopt the best global practices and enhance national capabilities in the cybersecurity field.According to International Union (ITU) report, the Kingdom advanced to the world's first and highest group, ranking 27th globally, compared to 71st in the 2020 report.Based on figures of Intaj's Research Unit, the size of the cyber solutions, services and platforms market is estimated at about $100 million, the association said in a statement Saturday.The unit estimated the average spending per employee in this field at about $9.53, which is an indicator of the growing awareness of the importance of cybersecurity in all economic sectors.At the global level, the unit indicated that revenues amounted to $175 billion in 2023, with the potential to reach $475 billion by 2030, reflecting the importance of this sector in enhancing digital economies.Intaj CEO, Nidal Bitar, said Jordan's progress in the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index reflects the integrated efforts among various sectors, adding that these results embody the Kingdom's commitment to the right path to develop its cyber infrastructure.Bitar stressed the efforts of the National Cyber Security Center (NCSCJO) in maintaining the Kingdom's progress in this field, noting that Intaj works in partnership with the center to support endeavors made in the cybersecurity field.Bitar added that this progress is an "important" step to strengthen Jordan's position as a regional center for cybersecurity, and confirms effectiveness of the Kingdom's policies in this field, which enhances confidence of foreign and local investors.Bitar explained that the local market is witnessing growth in the number of companies specialized in providing cybersecurity solutions, which exceed 50 firms operating in this field, some cooperate with international institutions to provide "advanced" services.Furthermore, he noted multiple international companies have cyber monitoring operations centers in Jordan, in parallel with about 500 alumni from Jordanian universities annually in cybersecurity specializations.Jordan's "advanced" ranking will increase these companies' capability to expand their scope of operations in regional and global markets, which contributes to strengthen the digital economy and drive the Kingdom's growth, he pointed out.