China's Defense Minister Advocates For Hlobal Participation In Multipolar World At Xiangshan Forum
The 11th Xiangshan Forum, held in Beijing under the theme
"Promoting Peace for a Common Future," brought together officials
and experts from over 100 countries and international
organizations. Azernews reports that the event was
jointly organized by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense and
the Military Science Association.
Chinese Defense Minister Don Jun emphasized the
right of every nation to protect its own security and stressed the
need for global cooperation to ensure a safe world. He highlighted
the importance of all countries participating in the creation of a
multipolar world built on equal and orderly foundations.
The forum featured discussions on various global and regional
security issues, including "Security Cooperation and Progress and
Stability in the Asia-Pacific Region" and "Multipolarity and the
Changing International Order."
The Xiangshan Forum, established in 2006, provides a platform
for addressing security challenges with a focus on the Asia-Pacific
region and beyond. Unlike Western-dominated security forums, the
Xiangshan Forum also addresses the concerns of developing and
smaller countries. Topics covered included artificial intelligence,
ongoing conflicts, space and maritime security, security evolution
in Europe, Middle East peace, international arms control, and
counter-terrorism.
The three-day forum facilitated discussions on South-South
cooperation and North-South joint activities, contributing to a
fair international order.
