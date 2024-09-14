Kuwait Welcomes Joint Meeting Communique On Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign welcomed on Saturday the communique issued by the joint meeting held in Madrid, on Friday, on the implementation of the two-state solution in the Middle East.

The meeting featured some representatives of Arab and European countries, in addition to the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In a statement, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry also praised efforts made by those countries and organizations, mainly the ministerial committee led by Saudi Arabia to find a solution to the Palestinian cause, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, and stop Israeli occupation ongoing aggression on the brotherly Palestinian people.

In addition, the statement extolled ongoing mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar and the United States in this regard.

Hoping for the success of all endeavors to reach a fair solution to the Palestinian cause and end the suffering of Palestinian people, Kuwait urges supporting all efforts of Palestine's state to obtain a full UN membership and holding an international conference of peace with the participation of all concerned parties, according to the statement. (end)

