Pashto Singer Abdullah Muquri Is Alive, His Death News Is False

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The new reports suggest that Abdullah Muquri, a Pashto is alive. Mir Khan, his son rejects his death news.

Haroon Hakimi, Deputy of Information and Culture had earlier reported that Abdullah Muquri has died of Coronavirus.

Abdullah Muquri, the great Afghan poet, singer, and composer, passed away due to Coronavirus illness, he said.

The Pashto singer, Abdullah Muquari, was born in Ghazni Province of Afghanistan. He recorded around 30 albums and his songs convey the message of peace and unity.

According to sources, Muquri moved to Pakistan during the civil war in Afghanistan.

Muquri was also a member of parliament, but that was for a short period of time.

COVID cases are rising at a record level in Afghanistan in spite of the country received 700,000 Chinses vaccines and 1000 oxygen balloons from China and Uzbekistan.

Over past 24 hours, Ministry of Public Health has reported 1597 new cases of the virus and has recorded 85 new deaths.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram