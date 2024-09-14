Chile’S Exports Soar: Record $66.3B In Goods, $1.8 B In Services

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's export sector has demonstrated remarkable strength in 2024, defying global economic challenges.



Between January and August, the country's exports of goods and services hit record figures, showcasing the resilience and diversification of its economy.



Goods exports grew by 3.8%, totaling $66.3 billion - the highest value ever recorded for this period. Meanwhile, services exports surged by an impressive 26%, reaching $1.8 billion.



These figures, reported by Chile's Undersecretariat of International Economic Relations (Subrei) , paint a picture of a thriving export-oriented economy.



Mining continues to lead Chile's exports, with shipments worth $37.7 billion, up 10.3% from the previous year.



Copper, gold, and iron exports offset a 45.8% decline in lithium carbonate shipments. This demonstrates the sector's ability to adapt to changing market conditions.







Fresh fruit exports set a new record at $5.7 billion, growing 13.1% year-on-year. Kiwis, lemons, nectarines, peaches, figs, blueberries, plums, and cherries saw significant increases.



Wine exports also rose by 5.5% to $1.1 billion, driven by both bottled and bulk sales. The services sector showed remarkable growth, particularly in technology-related areas.



Cloud hosting services led the way, followed by aircraft maintenance and repair, logistics support, and IT application development.



This shift towards high-value services reflects Chile's efforts to diversify its economy beyond traditional exports.



Claudia Sanhueza, Subrei's undersecretary, emphasized the export sector's dynamism in a challenging global context.



She highlighted the growth in key sectors like fresh fruits, organic foods, machinery, cellulose, and services, underscoring Chile's strategy to diversify its export basket.

This record-breaking performance is not just about numbers. It represents Chile's successful navigation of global economic uncertainties and its commitment to economic diversification.



As the country continues to expand its export portfolio, it strengthens its position in the global market and builds resilience against sector-specific downturns.



Chile's export success story in 2024 serves as a testament to the country's economic strategy and adaptability.



It also highlights the potential for other nations to diversify their economies and thrive in an ever-changing global marketplace.

