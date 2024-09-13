Jordanian Cosmetics Brand Higeen Arrives In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Jordanian brand HiGeen's cosmetics are coming to Brazil. On Sep. 14, Al Ward in São Paulo will open a sales space for the products, and by mid-October the cosmetics are expected to be available at other retail locations in the state of São Paulo, with plans to also reach the states of Pará, Espírito Santo, and Tocantins.

Argan shampoo and children's products are among those available in Brazil

The products available to Brazilian consumers will include deodorants, adult's and children's shampoos, bronzers, and body creams, in various fragrances, totaling about 30 types.

The Jordanian brand is being introduced to the Brazilian market by importer De Biasi & Presbiteris, led by businesswoman Julia de Biase, who also owns the Al Ward store. Through the sales point in São Paulo, HiGeen cosmetics will be available for both retail consumers and wholesale distribution. They can also be purchased through Al Ward 's e-commerce platform.

Last year, the importer partnered with HiGeen and began the process of bringing the products to Brazil, from registering the cosmetics to customs clearance. Biasi told ANBA that, for now, she is working with a small product line to test the brand's acceptance in the Brazilian market, but the plan is to expand it further over time.

Al Ward's point of sale offers a variety of Arab products, ranging from cosmetics to perfumes

Earlier this month, HiGeen participated as an exhibitor at the Beauty Fair in São Paulo, where it had also been present in the 2023 edition.“The participation was extremely positive-almost all of the displayed materials were sold. We'd already been in contact with distributors, but at the fair, we made connections with distributors from different states,” Biasi recounts.

The businesswoman believes it is healthy for the national market to offer new brand options to consumers.“It's a growing expansion of Arab products in the Brazilian market. Arab products are making a strong entry, first in perfumery and now in cosmetics, and the trend is that it continues to grow,” Biasi says.

According to Biase, HiGeen cosmetics are expected to appeal to consumers in the middle and upper-middle classes in Brazil. The goal is for the brand to differentiate itself by offering premium products at more affordable prices compared to other established companies in this segment.

The Al Ward store, where HiGeen cosmetics will be sold in São Paulo, offers other Arab products, such as perfumes, dates, and accessories. Across all these areas, businesswoman Julia de Biase has been working on introducing Arab brands to the Brazilian market, often in segments where the region's production is unknown to local consumers.

Headquartered and with its factory located in Amman, the capital of Jordan, HiGeen exports its personal care, skincare, health and beauty products to over 30 countries, primarily to Arab and European nations. In its home country, products are sold online, in pharmacies and in large supermarkets. The brand was launched in 1988 and is owned by the Munir Sukhtain Group.

Quick facts:

Al Ward

Rua Dr. Melo Alves, 490 – Cerqueira César – São Paulo – SP

Hours: Monday to Friday, from 10 AM to 7 PM – Saturday from 10 AM to 7 PM

Website: here – WhatsApp: +55 (11) 99936 6674

