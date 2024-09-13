Brazil Raises 2024 GDP Growth Forecast To 3.2%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's of Finance has revised its economic projections for 2024, painting a complex picture of growth and inflation.



The now expects the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to expand by 3.2%, up from the previous estimate of 2.5%.



This optimistic outlook stems from recent economic performance. In the second quarter of 2024, Brazil's grew by 1.4%, reaching R$2.9 trillion.



Finance Fernando Haddad sees this 3.2% growth as a "minimum" that's "practically guaranteed." However, the forecast isn't all rosy.



The government has also raised its inflation prediction for 2024 from 3.9% to 4.25%. This increase suggests growing concerns about price stability in the coming year.







For 2025, the economic picture is mixed. The forecast for GDP growth has dropped from 2.6% to 2.5%.



Meanwhile, inflation expectations for 2025 have inched up from 3.3% to 3.4%. These projections come against a backdrop of recent economic data.



In August 2024, Brazil experienced deflation of 0.02%, the first such occurrence since June 2023. This followed July's inflation rate of 0.38%.



Additionally, the government is closely monitoring the labor market and investment trends. Haddad noted that increased investments could help mitigate inflationary pressures.



He highlighted the delicate balance between growth and price stability. These revised forecasts reflect Brazil's ongoing economic challenges and opportunities.



As the country navigates global uncertainties, policymakers must balance stimulating growth with controlling inflation. This approach is essential to ensure sustainable economic progress.

