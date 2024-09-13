USA Cares Inc. Announces Leadership Transition**

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Cares Inc., a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military and veteran families in need, today announced a significant transition in its leadership team. After six years of dedicated service, Trace

Chesser will be retiring from his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective 12/31/2024.

Under Trace's leadership, USA Cares has achieved remarkable milestones and growth in donations to help achieve its mission. This includes 2020 Nonprofit of the Year by Business First, top ratings on Charity Navigator – Great

Nonprofits Inc - BBB Nonprofits – and several other external rating organizations. During this time, USA Cares has gained the respect of numerous senior military leaders, as well as being selected to manage a Fort Knox Career Skills program for career transition. Another major milestone the organization achieved was receiving, for the first time, funding from a federal grant and funding for veteran emergency assistance from the Commonwealth of Kentucky. His leadership and determination have strengthened the organization's mission to support those who have served our country.

"It has been a tremendous honor to lead such a wonderful team and to have partnered with so many amazing military and civilian supporters in this mission of providing emergency assistance to our nation's warriors, veterans, and their families during their darkest times. Even though I am looking forward to taking a much-needed break and using this time to care more for myself and my family, I will continue to serve the organization in numerous other ways. I look forward to being a part of the continued growth and success of our organization as we embrace new opportunities" said Trace

Chesser.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Trace for his leadership and unwavering dedication. Trace has developed a great team to help lead the organization and we are very excited he will remain involved with USA Cares and help us get to the next level," said Daljit Hundal, Chairman of the Board.

The Board of Directors is currently conducting a comprehensive search for the next CEO, who will bring fresh perspectives and continued commitment to the mission. They are confident this transition will position USA Cares for continued success and growth, ensuring they remain at the forefront of supporting military families.

On January 1, 2025, Matt Castor, Vice President of Government and Corporate Relations will assume the role of Interim CEO to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of operations. Matt has been with USA Cares since 2021 and has played a crucial role in developing the corporate and government relations successes amongst many other greatly significant successes.

The Board of Directors and the entire USA Cares team are committed to ensuring this transition is as seamless as possible and its mission continues to drive the work they do every day.

For more information or to stay updated on the CEO search, please visit USACARES or contact Annice McEwan at [email protected] .

**About USA Cares Inc.**

USA Cares Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial and advocacy support to military families in need. Since 2003, USA Cares has been committed to improving the lives of veterans and their families through various programs and services. The services provided help to reduce factors, if left unmet, can contribute to the tragically high numbers of veteran suicides.

