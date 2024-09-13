Zelensky Meets With Lithuanian, Polish Fms
Date
9/13/2024 3:12:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and Poland Gabrielius Landsbergis and Radosław Sikorski.
The Head of State posted this on facebook , seen by Ukrinform.
"We discussed important issues. Constant terror from Russia and the need to use long-range weapons against military targets on the territory of the aggressor state. Implementation of bilateral security agreements, implementation of the Peace Formula points, preparation of the second Peace Summit, and acceleration of Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO," Zelensky wrote.
The President thanked Lithuania and Poland“for being with us from the very beginning until our joint victory."
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Zelensky met with the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the Annual Yalta European Strategy Meeting.
