Ukrainian Pilots Begin F-16 Training In Romania
9/13/2024 3:12:05 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week, the first group of Ukrainian pilots began their F-16 fighters jet training at the 86th air base in Romania.
According to Barron's , this was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Romania Constantin Spinu, Ukrinform reports.
The spokesperson noted that the first four Ukrainian pilots arrived earlier this week and have started their "theoretical training" adding that practical training could begin "towards the end of the year.
Read also: Umerov announces delivery
of Patriot system from Romania
As reported by Ukrinform, on Thursday, September 13, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, following the telephone conversation with his Romanian counterpart Angel Tîlvăr, said that a group of Ukrainian pilots is already undergoing F-16 training in Romania.
In November 2013, Romania opened an international training center for F-16 jet pilots from other NATO and partner countries, including Ukraine.
