Interior Ministry: 1,461 Violators Of Residency Law Arrested In Two Weeks

9/13/2024 3:05:46 PM
KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Department of Residency Affairs Investigations, announced on Friday that 1,461 violators of the residency law -- of different nationalities -- were arrested within two weeks since opening the new governorates' offices and forming security teams working round the clock.
In a press statement, the General Department of Security Relations and media at the ministry, said all the detainees were referred to the competent authority to take the necessary legal measures against them and deport them from the country.
The ministry called on everyone to cooperate with security personnel, report about violators and outlaws by calling the emergency number (112), stressing the continuation of security campaigns nationwide to arrest violators of the residency law and wanted persons. (end)
