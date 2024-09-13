Crypto Market Calm

Market Picture

Cryptocurrency capitalisation has changed little over the past 24 hours, falling 0.1% to $2.03 trillion. The sentiment remains in the 'Fear' territory despite rising 1 point to 32 on Friday.

Bitcoin has found a balance between buyers and sellers, remaining at $58K. The most active buyers seem to have temporarily switched to and equities. The daily chart shows a series of higher intraday highs, indicating a bullish advantage.

Tron continues to be under pressure and has returned to $0.15. The recent rebound fits into a technical Fibonacci retracement pattern to 61.8% of the initial decline. A break of $0.1455 could accelerate the decline, making $0.1320 a bearish target.