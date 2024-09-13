(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Corporation and ExxonMobil sign Project Framework Agreement to advance world's largest low-carbon hydrogen project

TOKYO, Sept 13, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) have signed a Project Framework Agreement for Mitsubishi Corporation's participation in ExxonMobil's facility in Baytown, Texas which is expected to produce virtually carbon-free hydrogen with approximately 98% of carbon dioxide (CO2) removed and low-carbon ammonia. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will advance discussions regarding Mitsubishi Corporation's offtake of low-carbon ammonia and equity participation in the project. The ammonia is expected to be used in Japan for power generation, process heating, and other industrial activities.

Contingent on supportive government policy and necessary regulatory permits, the facility is expected to be the world's largest of its kind upon startup, capable of producing up to 1 billion cubic feet (bcf) daily of low-carbon hydrogen, which is virtually carbon-free with approximately 98% of CO2 removed and more than 1 million tons of low-carbon ammonia per year.

A final investment decision is expected in 2025 with anticipated startup in 2029.

ExxonMobilTM Low Carbon Hydrogen and ammonia will provide customers with a reliable source of low-carbon intensity energy delivered with high operating standards.

“Demand continues to build for ExxonMobilTM Low Carbon Hydrogen and ammonia,” said Dan Ammann President of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions.“We look forward to furthering our leadership position, alongside Mitsubishi Corporation, to advance low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia globally, helping the world achieve a lower emission future.”

Mitsubishi Corporation aims to convert part of its liquified petroleum gas (LPG) terminal into an ammonia terminal for transshipment, which will then supply the low-carbon ammonia to various industrial applications, such as power, automobile and chemical, mainly in the Shikoku and Chugoku regions in Japan.

Mitsubishi Corporation has established a "Council for utilizing Namikata Terminal as a Hub for introducing Fuel Ammonia" which is targeting to handle around 1 million tons per year of low-carbon ammonia by 2030.

In addition, Mitsubishi Corporation intends to partner with Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. for joint equity and ammonia offtake from ExxonMobil's Baytown facility.

“We are excited to be closely collaborating with ExxonMobil to develop low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia supply chains that will bridge the United States and Japan. We are also working with Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., which is developing an ammonia hub near ours and intends to participate in ExxonMobil's hydrogen facility with us. Together, we will lead this joint initiative to assist in the acceleration of the hard-to-abate sectors' transition to clean energy,” said Masaru Saito Group CEO, Environmental Energy Group of Mitsubishi Corporation.











About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses together with its global network of around 1,800 group companies. MC has eight Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development & Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, Smart-Life Creation and Power Solution. Through these eight Business Groups, MC's current activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations to include project development, production and manufacturing operations, working in collaboration with our trusted partners around the globe. With an unwavering commitment to conducting business with integrity and fairness, MC remains fully dedicated to growing its businesses while contributing to a prosperous society.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society's evolving needs.

The corporation's primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO2 pipeline network in the United States. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil and ExxonMobil's Advancing Climate Solutions.

Cautionary Statement

Statements of future events, investments, or partnerships in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including final investment decisions, project plans, partner participation, timing, capacities, and costs could differ materially depending on a number of factors including the ability to execute operational objectives on a timely and successful basis; implementation of government frameworks and permitting for carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, ammonia and other lower-emission technologies; timely completion of construction projects; commercial and consumer interest in lower-emissions opportunities; changes in plans or objectives prior to final funding decisions or project startups; unforeseen technical or operational difficulties; and other factors discussed under the heading Factors Affecting Future Results in the Investors section of ExxonMobil's website at or Mitsubishi Corporation's website at Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release and the companies named herein disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

