40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amman, Sept. 13 (Petra)-- Thousands of people performed Friday prayer in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry to the building.About 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem, performed Friday prayers within Al-Aqsa Mosque.The Friday sermon was interrupted by the Israeli occupation breaking into the mosque's Dome of the Rock courtyard, as reported by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).The occupation forces have tightened their procedures at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the entrances to the Old City since the beginning of the all-out Israeli attack against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank last October.