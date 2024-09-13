2023 NRG Sustainability Report: Leading The Energy Transition
NRG Energy's 2023 Sustainability Report highlights the company's commitment to facilitating an intentional energy transition and our continued dedication to corporate sustainability, governance, and, most importantly, our customers. The report spotlights key strategies and initiatives that further our sustainability agenda across the organization.
Key takeaways include:
58% decrease in GHG emissions from our 2014 base year, equivalent to 24 million metric tons of CO2
$7.2 MM in donations, relief efforts, grants, and employee-matched donations
Top decile safety performance
54% Board of Directors' ethnic or gender diversity
Recipient of HRO Today's Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year, Lifetime Achievement
