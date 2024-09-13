2023 NRG Sustainability Report: Leading The Energy Transition

( MENAFN - 3BL) NRG Energy's 2023 Sustainability Report highlights the company's commitment to facilitating an intentional transition and our continued dedication to corporate sustainability, governance, and, most importantly, our customers. The report spotlights key strategies and initiatives that further our sustainability agenda across the organization.

