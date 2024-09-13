Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.44 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 11.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Therapeutic Equipment Global Trends, Size, and Forecast 2024-2033

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market Trends, Size, and Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The therapeutic dental equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.56 billion in 2023 to $2.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to dental healthcare, oral disease management, aging population, dental education and training.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The therapeutic dental equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to preventive dentistry, patient-centered care, regulatory compliance, oral health awareness.

Growth Driver Of The Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market

The rising healthcare expenditure is anticipated to drive the expansion of the therapeutic dental equipment market in the future. Healthcare expenditure refers to spending on healthcare costs and represents the total amount of money spent on healthcare-related goods and services within a given healthcare system or economy. Healthcare expenditure plays a crucial role in supporting the development, accessibility, and utilization of therapeutic dental equipment.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the therapeutic dental equipment market include CAO Group, BIOLASE Technology, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Group, A-dec, 3M Company, Midmark Corporation.

Major companies operating in therapeutic dental equipment are developing innovative products with digital light processing technology to drive the revenues in the market. Digital light processing (DLP) technology is a type of 3D printing technology that uses a digital micromirror device to create high-resolution 3D prints.

Segments:

1) By Product: Soft tissue Lasers, All tissue Lasers

2) By End user: Hospitals, Clinics, Dental laboratories

3) By Therapeutic Area: Restorative dentistry, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Other therapeutic areas

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global therapeutic dental equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the therapeutic dental equipment market report. The regions covered in the therapeutic dental equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market Definition

Dental therapy is the process of restoring the health of the teeth and gums. Therapeutic dental equipment is used for the treatment of dental diseases.

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on therapeutic dental equipment market size, therapeutic dental equipment market drivers and trends, therapeutic dental equipment market major players, therapeutic dental equipment competitors' revenues, therapeutic dental equipment market positioning, and therapeutic dental equipment market growth across geographies. The therapeutic dental equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

