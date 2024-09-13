Automotive VVT & Start-Stop System Market Size & Share To Surpass USD 82.27 Billion By 2033, At A CAGR 5.70% - The Brainy Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Favorable policies aimed at encouraging production and demand for hybrid to cut down emissions will significantly contribute to the growth of automotive VVT & start-stop system market. Newark, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive variable valve timing (vvt) & start-stop system market is seeing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent emissions regulations. Here's a breakdown of the key aspects of the market. As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global automotive VVT & start-stop system market is expected to grow from USD 47.26 billion in 2023 to USD 82.27 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period 2024-2033. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global automotive VVT & start-stop system market, with a 35.33% share of the market revenue in 2023. The Asia Pacific currently dominates the automotive VVT & start-stop system market due to an increase in the disposable income of consumers, which has led to a rise in demand for hybrid vehicles. Asia-Pacific is expected to rise in the forecast period due to the adoption of new policies by the government, which is encouraging the production and consumption of hybrid vehicles.

The VVT and start-stop systems are crucial technologies in modern engines, designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. VVT optimizes engine performance by adjusting the timing of valve operations, while start-stop systems automatically shut off the engine when idle to save fuel.

Recent Developments:

Recent innovations focus on integrating VVT systems with start-stop technology in hybrid and electric vehicles (HEVs). This trend is growing due to rising environmental concerns and regulations encouraging automakers to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions

The technology segment is divided into cam phasing & cam phasing plus changing. The cam phasing segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 64.23% in 2023. The valvetrain segment is divided into dual overhead cam & single overhead cam. Over the forecast period, the dual overhead cam segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.21%. The starter type segment is divided into direct starter, belt-driven alternator starter, enhanced starter & integrated starter. In 2023, the direct starter segment dominated the market, accounting for around 34.51% of global revenue. The vehicle type segment can be divided into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles & heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for around 52.11% of the market share. The increasing demand for passenger vehicles in the developing economies owing to the rise in disposable income of the passengers has contributed to the dominance of this segment in the market.

Report Metrics Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 5.70% 2023 Value Projection USD 47.26 billion Market Size in 2033 USD 82.27 billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 237 Segments Covered by Technology, Valvetrain, Starter Type Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level.

Market Dynamics



Drivers:



1. Increased demand for fuel efficiency: As fuel prices rise and environmental regulations become stricter, VVT and start-stop systems help enhance vehicle performance while saving fuel.

2. Government regulations on emissions: Stricter global emission norms, particularly in Europe and North America, are pushing manufacturers to adopt these technologies



Restraints:



The primary restraint is the high cost of integrating these technologies into vehicles, particularly for lower-end models. Additionally, there are concerns about the long-term durability of start-stop systems



Opportunities:



1. Hybrid and electric vehicle growth: The rise of HEVs offers significant opportunities, as VVT and start-stop systems can seamlessly integrate with hybrid powertrains

2. Regional expansion: Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, presents strong growth potential as vehicle sales increase and emissions regulations become stricter



Market Advancements:



Technological advancements include the development of electric VVT systems, which offer improved efficiency compared to hydraulic systems. Additionally, advancements in engine control units (ECUs) have enhanced the precision and reliability of start-stop systems



Regional Segmentation:



. Asia-Pacific: Expected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by increasing automobile production and stricter emissions regulations.

. North America: Currently dominates the market due to technological innovations and the presence of major automotive manufacturers.

. Europe: Also a key region, with a strong focus on reducing CO2 emissions through advanced automotive technologies



This market is poised for continued growth, especially with the increasing integration of VVT and start-stop systems in HEVs and the emphasis on eco-friendly automotive technologies.



Increasing concern about climate change has led to a shift in government policies becoming more environment-friendly and sustainable. Hybridization of vehicles has become the need of the hour; hybridization will improve fuel efficiency. The exhaust from these vehicles increases carbon emissions resulting in temperature rise. Government policies aimed at promoting & encouraging the adoption of hybrid vehicles by providing subsidies & incentives are driving the sale of hybrid vehicles globally. Over the past few years, the hybridization of vehicles has increased, indicating the expansion of the global automotive VVT & start-stop system market.



