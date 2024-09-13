PURERED EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH NEW PRESIDENT AND NEW EVP OF HR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CEO Brian Cohen Names Heather Collins President and Mark

Pringle Executive Vice President of Human Resources



ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading advertising, marketing and partner, PureRed , announced an expansion of its executive team with the of Heather Collins to President and the hire of Mark Pringle as EVP of HR.

Heather Collins joined PureRed in 2023

as Chief Client Officer. Since her arrival, she's helped establish and enhance PureRed's client leadership vision by delivering profitable growth and operationalizing new capabilities. Collins, who previously worked in leadership roles for Publicis, Hearst, Epsilon and Sara Lee, will continue to draw on her 20+ years of experience as she takes on her new role. Collins will continue to report to PureRed CEO,

Brian Cohen .

"Heather is a brilliant marketer and a natural-born leader," said Cohen. "She joined us last year to help accelerate our commitment to changing our industry by delivering content at scale and driving enhanced customer experiences. Since then, her positive influence has been felt across her teams, her peers and our clients."

Said Collins, "I'm thrilled to step into this role and continue PureRed's Forward Faster growth trajectory. Partnering with this team to deliver our vision continues to fire me up. I see the difference we make for our clients, our organization and our people, and I'm truly grateful to be a part of it."

Cohen also tapped Pringle to serve as Executive Vice President of Human Resources to accelerate the organization's talent and cultural initiatives. He will serve as a strategic advisor to the executive team while optimizing organizational structures and embedding PureRed's core values throughout the company. Prior to joining PureRed, Pringle held leadership positions at IBM, Sterling Commerce, Kraton Chemical and UPS.

"Mark's the real deal," said Cohen. "Smart, seasoned and empathetic to both individual and organizational needs. I look forward to his counsel and influence being felt across the organization."

"It's a pleasure to join such a diverse team of talented individuals working together toward a shared goal for our clients," said Pringle. "I'm truly impressed by a company and leadership team who are so good at what they do while caring so much for one another. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do to drive our success even further."

About PureRed

PureRed is an award-winning, 500+ associate, PE-owned advertising, marketing and technology partner which delivers content at scale for some of the world's most recognizable Fortune 500 companies. PureRed works with 14 of the largest 25 retailers in the country and provides fully integrated marketing and advertising capabilities across retail, consumer packaged goods, tech, financial services and specialty brands globally. With over 50 years' experience, PureRed's current clients include Microsoft, TD Bank, Charter Spectrum, Kroger, Rite Aid and more. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE PureRed

