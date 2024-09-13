Man Wounded In Konotop Attack Dies In Hospital
Date
9/13/2024 8:08:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 42-year-old man who was wounded during an attack by Russian troops on Konotop, Sumy region, on September 12, died in hospital.
This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“A 42-year-old man who was wounded during a massive drone attack on Konotop on September 12 died in hospital,” the statement said.
Read also:
KAB strike on Yampil
: two killed and six wounded, including child
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 12, Russian troops carried out a massive air strik on energy and civilian infrastructure facilities of the Konotop community. It is known about 14 victims.
Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office
MENAFN13092024000193011044ID1108670673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.