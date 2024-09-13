Zelensky Makes Changes To NSDC
9/13/2024 6:08:30 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has made changes to the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
The corresponding decree No. 627/2024 of September 13 was published on the President's website.
Thus, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin joined the NSDC.
In addition, according to the decree, Zelensky appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna to the NSDC.
According to the document, the President removed Oleksandr Kamyshyn and Dmytro Kuleba from the National Security and Defense Council.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 4, the Verkhovna Rada supported Kamyshyn's resignation from the post of Minister of Strategic Industries.
On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Foreign Minister Kuleba .
On the same day, the Verkhovna Rada supported the appointment of Sybiha
as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Smetanin as Minister of Strategic Industries , and Stefanishyna as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice.
Photo: Office of the President
