One Person Injured As Russians Hit Village In Kherson Region
9/13/2024 6:08:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians hit the village of Kindiika in Kherson region with a drone, wounding a 55-year-old man who was outside.
This is according to the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"At around 10:00, a local resident was injured in Kindiika as Russians attacked the village with a drone," the message reads.
It is noted that the 55-year-old man was in his yard at the time of the attack. The man has a blast injury and a shrapnel injury to the leg. He was hospitalized.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, in the morning, September 13, the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Veletenske in Kherson region injuring two civilians.
