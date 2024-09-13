XING Mobility Unveils Innovative Immersion Cooling Battery System At IAA Transportation 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XING Mobility, a global pioneer of immersion cooling battery technologies, today announces the launch of its latest product, the IMMERSIOTM XM28, at IAA 2024, focusing on the electrification of medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Recently, XING Mobility inaugurated the world's first paradigm factory, the XING Paradigm Factory, for the volume production of immersion cooling batteries. This facility will facilitate its global expansion and expedite the development of sustainable solutions with partners.

XING Mobility Unveils Innovative Immersion Cooling Battery System IMMERSIOTM XM28 at IAA Transportation 2024

Continue Reading

Offering a 2x i mprovement in r ange, and o verall p erformance, IMMERSIOTM XM28 r edefines the c apability of c ommercial e lectric v ehicles

Building on the success of its IMMERSIOTM XM25 launched

in 2019, XING Mobility launches the IMMERSIOTM XM28 at the IAA Transportation 2024. IMMERSIOTM XM28 boasts twice the energy density of LFP batteries, thanks to advanced ternary lithium chemistry, optimizing space utility

and immersion cooling system. This translates to double range and extended battery lifespan, and reducing costs for electric commercial vehicles, making it a compelling choice for the growing electric commercial vehicle market.

"XING Mobility leverages

our high-spec R&D experience from developing electric supercars to continually advance the IMMERSIOTM XM series. Our expertise in thermal management has solidified our position as a trusted partner in the industry." Royce YC Hong, Co-founder & Chairman of XING Mobility stated, "IMMERSIOTM XM28 has generated significant interest from potential customers. Furthermore, XING Paradigm Factory strengthens our global technical presence and commitment to a safer and more sustainable future."

IMMERSIOTM series features active thermal runaway suppression, rapid cools

off

battery cells from thousands of degrees to below 100°C within 30 seconds, preventing thermal propagation and ensuring uniform high-voltage batteries temperature. IMMERSIOTM XM, rigorously tested and certified by leading automotive manufacturers, offers a competitive price, modular design, and advanced thermal management, making it ideal for commercial vehicles. It has proven itself in real-world applications like Nordic Booster's Hummingbird® fast charging station. The partnership with electric logistics vehicle solution provider Cruise X to develop a 4.5-ton electric truck, with a 112 kWh battery, a top speed of 110 km/h, and a range exceeding 200 km, showcasing XING Mobility's technology versatility, and accelerating electric trucks adoption in logistics.

XING Mobility inaugurate d the world's first Paradigm Factory, pioneering new advancements in immersion cooling battery technology

XING Mobility has established the world-first immersion

cooling battery technology factory in Taiwan

-- the XING Paradigm Factory, paving the way for global expansion. It will facilitate rapid replication of production lines and technology transfer, enabling XING Mobility to drive global electrification through ongoing refinement of immersion cooling technology.

XING Mobility will showcase its latest

IMMERSIOTM XM28

and CTP batteries

at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hannover, Germany, from September 17 to 22 at Hall 23-A52. With a strong foundation in Taiwan, XING Mobility continuously pushed

the boundaries of high-voltage batteries to achieve high stability, safety, and sustainability.

SOURCE XING Mobility

