Mospi Seek Industry Associations Support For Awareness On Enterprise Survey

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 13 (KNN) The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will be conducting Annual Survey of Service Sector Enterprises (ASSSE), the Economic Census and a survey on Private Sector Capital Expenditure (CAPEX).

In this regards, NSSO is seeking to engage Associations to create awareness to facilitate data collection from industry/enterprises as part of the Enterprise Survey.

The focused on five major enterprise-related initiatives: the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), Annual Survey of Service Sector Enterprises (ASSSE), a forward-looking survey on Private sector Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), and the Economic Census.

These surveys aim to provide a comprehensive view of India's non-agricultural sector, playing a vital role in compiling GDP and GSDP figures.

Industry engagement was strong, with representatives from major bodies. Their involvement underscored the importance of collaboration in data collection efforts.

Several key takeaways emerged from the conference. Industry associations emphasised the need for harmonisation of metadata, definitions, and classifications across various surveys.

The requirement for high-frequency, user-friendly data at granular levels was highlighted as crucial for industry analysis and decision-making.

Suggestions were made to include data on women entrepreneurs and care workers, reflecting the changing dynamics of the workforce.

Participants also discussed the need to bridge gaps between datasets generated by different ministries and ensure concordance with various product and industrial classifications.

The introduction of the CAPEX survey aims to track private sector investment patterns, providing valuable insights for policymakers and industry analysts.

The upcoming Economic Census is set to offer a comprehensive count of establishments across formal and informal sectors, capturing critical parameters such as economic activity and ownership patterns.

The event brought together approximately 170 participants, including representatives from about 70 business associations, marking a crucial step in enhancing collaboration between government data collection efforts and industry stakeholders.

Key government officials, including Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, and S.C.L. Das, Secretary, MSME, graced the event. Geeta Singh Rathore, Director General of National Sample Surveys, NSSO, MoSPI, set the tone by highlighting the critical role of these surveys in addressing data gaps and capturing the evolving nature of the economy.

This landmark conference represents a significant step towards fostering better collaboration between government statistical bodies and industry stakeholders.

By addressing key concerns and incorporating industry feedback, MoSPI aims to enhance the quality and relevance of economic data collection in India. This collaborative approach is expected to lead to more informed policy-making and support sustainable economic growth.

(KNN Bureau)