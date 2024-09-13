Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 on Friday, September 13, Russia kept one Kalibr missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea, with a total volley of up to four missiles.

The Naval Forces of the of Ukraine said this in a post on its page, Ukrinform reports.

There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are five Russian warships, including four Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 32 missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 12, Russian forces launched a missile attack on a civilian vessel in the Black Sea that was transporting grain from Ukraine to Egypt.