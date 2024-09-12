Condor And Edge Group To Set Up Plant In UAE
Date
9/12/2024 11:29:44 PM
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Edge Group and Brazilian non-lethal technology and ammunition manufacturer Condor will have a factory for equipment production and specialized training in the United Arab Emirates. A state-owned defense company based in Abu Dhabi, Edge Group acquired 51% of Condor in the first half of this year.
According to a statement released on Thursday (12) by Edge Group , the agreement stipulates that the new facilities will produce and sell to the“neighboring regions” of the UAE“the latest non-lethal solutions and services.” Among Condor's product portfolio are drones, grenades, body cameras for defense forces, and pepper and tear gas sprayers, among other products.
Edge Group facility to meet demand from neighbor countries
According to the statement, Condor's CEO Frederico Aguiar said that the facility in Abu Dhabi will address the defense, internal security, and sovereignty challenges of clients in the region.“Our mission here is to share our expertise in developing non-lethal technologies and our experience in co-developing solutions and services with end-users that enable the proportional and reasonable use of force as necessary to maintain sovereignty,” Aguiar said.
The Director-General and CEO of Edge Group, Hamad Al Marar, said that the group has high expectations for the partnership with Condor and noted that this initiative aligns with the“Make it in the Emirates” plan to promote domestic production.
Read more:
Brazilian naval project to receive Arab investment
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
Supplied
The post Condor and Edge Group to set up plant in UAE appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
MENAFN12092024000213011057ID1108669339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.