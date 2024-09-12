(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, National PTA is marking its annual

Back-to-School Week

to help students, families, teachers, administrators and PTA leaders have a great new school year. Throughout the week, National PTA is sharing information and resources on social using #PTABackToSchool and at PTA/BackToSchool . National PTA's Back-to-School Week is supported by Box Tops for Education .

Back to School with PTA

Continue Reading

"A new school year means new opportunities to come together, learn and grow," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "As part of our Back-to-School Week, we've curated a variety of fresh ideas, tools, resources and program opportunities to help build strong partnerships between families and schools and help support students, families, teachers, administrators and PTA leaders all year long."

As part of National PTA's efforts to support families, schools and PTAs in the new school year, the association is offering over $1M in funding to help PTAs host programs

for families in the areas of digital safety, STEM, healthy lifestyles and the arts. The application period is now open

and the deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

PTAs can learn more about the funding opportunities and apply at PTA/Grants .

TikTok Shop is also helping National PTA ring in the new school year and support educators, students and schools, including with a $100K donation to help purchase classroom supplies for select schools in Seattle and a school in the Washington, D.C. area as well as a special delivery of back-to-school kits for teachers and faculty in Seattle.

"Through our Back-to-School Week, programs, advocacy and other initiatives all year round, PTA remains committed to bringing together families, schools and communities; bringing knowledge, tools and resources into the lives of families; providing supplies and resources to educators and schools; and helping create safe, welcoming, supportive school communities," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA Executive Director. "We are grateful to TikTok Shop, Box Tops for Education and all our sponsors for supporting our efforts and helping ensure our students, families, educators and schools have what they need to thrive."

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA .

SOURCE National PTA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED