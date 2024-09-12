Nabors Industries Ltd. 3Rd Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Invitation
Date
9/12/2024 4:38:27 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR ) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief financial Officer, Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Nabors will release earnings after the market closes on October 22, 2024.
|
Date:
|
October 23, 2024
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. CT (3:00 p.m. ET)
|
Dial-in-number(s):
|
|
|
US Toll Free:
|
(888) 317-6003
|
|
Canada Toll Free:
|
(866) 284-3684
|
|
International:
|
(412) 317-6061
|
|
Participant Elite Entry Number:
|
4087357
Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.
The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, until 4:00 p.m. CT on October 30, 2024. To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 in North America or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Conference Replay Entry Number: 8982109.
Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at .
To join the webcast, navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar.
An electronic version of the earnings release and, if applicable, any supplemental presentation also will be available to download from the website.
About Nabors
Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR ) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in more than 15 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: .
Investor Contacts
For further information regarding Nabors, please contact
William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, via email at [email protected]
or
Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, via email at [email protected] . To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +1 441-292-1510 or via email at
[email protected] .
Related Links
SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN12092024003732001241ID1108668759
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.