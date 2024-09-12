Bath & Body Works Recruits More Than 30,000 New Seasonal Associates Ahead Of Holidays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Roles in Stores and Distributions Centers across US, Canada and Puerto Rico



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bath and Body Works will hire 30,000 new seasonal associates at its more than 1,800 stores in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico and 2,700 distribution center associates for its four central Ohio distribution centers.



As a retailer focused on delivering a best-in-class shopping experience through convenience, service and a selection of high-quality fragrances at the right price points, the company is well positioned to serve its customer throughout its peak holiday season.



Consistent with last year, the more than 30,000 roles will consist of part-time seasonal sales associates in Bath & Body Works retail locations and full-time merchandise handlers, merchandise processors, high lift operators and outbound loaders in its distribution centers.



"Nothing is more important than the human element of our business, and we are committed to providing employment opportunities that offer meaningful professional growth in a culture where associates are recognized as valuable contributors," said Deon Riley, Bath & Body Works' chief human resources officer. "We're proud to welcome our new associates to the Bath & Body Works Gingham Nation team and deliver continued exceptional shopping experiences to our customers this holiday."



Bath and Body Works has been nationally recognized as a top place to work and offers its seasonal associates a wide range of benefits including:





Competitive wages and flexible hours

40% discount at Bath & Body Works stores

Daily Pay, a benefit which offers employees access to earned wages ahead of payday Seasonal positions at Bath & Body Works can transition into long-term employment--in 2022 and 2023, more than 40% of seasonal sales associates moved into permanent roles with the retailer.

Interested candidates can easily search and apply for available roles in person or online.



Bath & Body Works will host a national store associate hiring event on September 28 across its U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico retail locations. At this event, applicants can go to their local store for an interview and offers will be given immediately to qualified candidates. Interested candidates can also apply online for store associate positions at joinbbw . Applications are accepted until October 26.



Distribution center applicants can apply online at bbwdcjobs where candidates can expect an immediate decision about their employment and a start date. Interested applicants can also call the BBW DC Job Centers at 614-415-4155 or email at [email protected] . Candidates have until December 6 to apply, and there's a $500 bonus available for existing associates who refer distribution center candidates successfully hired on with the company.



ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,870 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 490 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.



Media Contact:

Emmy Beach

Bath & Body Works

[email protected]

SOURCE BATH & BODY WORKS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED