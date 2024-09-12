EXULT Global Selects Ilearningengines' Low-Code AI Platform On Microsoft Fabric To Drive Enterprise AI Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EXULT Global, a leader in digital transformation services, has announced its strategic partnership with iLearningEngines , selecting its low-code AI to power enterprise-wide AI innovation.This decision follows an extensive evaluation of multiple AI platforms, with iLearningEngines emerging as the preferred solution due to its advanced capabilities in AI-driven and its seamless integration with Microsoft Fabric .iLearningEngines' platform offers a unique low-code AI environment, allowing organizations to deploy AI solutions quickly using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. This functionality reduces the complexity traditionally associated with AI deployments, making it accessible to non-technical users and enabling rapid scalability across organizations.The platform's innovative features, such as its multi-modal knowledge cloud, allow businesses to centralize their data, driving autonomous learning and informed decision-making."iLearningEngines' low-code AI platform provides the agility, scalability, and intelligence needed to stay competitive in today's fast-evolving digital landscape," said Murali Gopalan, CEO of EXULT Global. "The platform's seamless integration with enterprise systems and its robust AI capabilities will accelerate business transformation and deliver tangible outcomes for our clients."The implementation of iLearningEngines on Microsoft Fabric will enable seamless deployment and scale, providing EXULT Global's enterprise clients with a comprehensive AI solution. Fabric's unified data and analytics platform manages the entire data lifecycle-from ingestion to real-time analysis-offering a solid foundation for iLearningEngines to deliver high-value AI insights.Maximizing Data with Fabric's OneLakeOne of the critical enablers for the platform's success is Microsoft Fabric's OneLake, a universal data lake designed to centralize data from various sources, regardless of where it resides. This cross-cloud capability ensures that iLearningEngines' Knowledge Cloud has a single, reliable source of truth for enterprise data, eliminating the need for complex migrations or data duplications.Additionally, Copilot, one of the core AI features embedded in Fabric, allows business users to interact with iLearningEngines' platform through natural language queries, further simplifying data analysis and insight generation.Establishing a Center of Excellence for AI ImplementationTo further support enterprises in their AI journey, Exult Global is establishing a Center of Excellence (CoE), dedicated to leveraging Microsoft Fabric's capabilities for iLearningEngines' AI platform. The CoE will focus on driving best practices and enabling customers to deploy AI-powered hyper apps efficiently, ultimately improving decision-making, automating workflows, and reducing time to market."Exult Global's Center of Excellence will empower enterprises to optimize AI deployments and achieve maximum value from their initiatives," said Bala Krishnan, President and Chief Business Officer of iLearningEngines. "Our platform, in combination with Microsoft Fabric and Azure, represents the future of enterprise AI."This partnership positions Exult Global to continue its leadership in digital transformation by providing clients with cutting-edge tools to navigate today's AI-driven world.About Exult GlobalExult Global, headquartered in California, is a Microsoft Data and AI Solutions partner focused on rapidly digitizing businesses using Microsoft Fabric, Azure, Power Platform, and other technologies. Exult Global serves industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services, helping organizations unlock the full potential of their digital investments. Led by industry veteran Murali Gopalan, Exult Global has built a reputation for delivering significant client outcomes and achieving transformative business results.For more information about Exult Global, please visit .About iLearningEnginesiLearningEngines (Nasdaq: AILE) is a leading AI platform designed for learning and work automation, enabling enterprises to deploy a broad range of AI applications at scale. The platform leverages proprietary, vertical-specific AI models and a no-code AI canvas to drive rapid deployment while ensuring data security and compliance.iLearningEngines supports over 1,000 enterprise customers worldwide, providing mission-critical AI solutions across industries including healthcare, education, insurance, retail, energy, manufacturing, and the public sector.For more information about iLearningEngines, please visit .Press Contact:For iLearningEngines Investors:iLearningEngines, ...Kevin Hunt, ...For iLearningEngines PR:Dan Brennan, ICR Inc., ...For Exult Global PR:Rod Kindell, ...

