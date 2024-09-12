American Fidelity Named To 2024 Best Workplaces In Financial Services & Insurance List, Ranking No. 36

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This is American Fidelity's eighth appearance on the list, this year coming in at No. 36.

- Jeanette Rice, president and COO of American FidelityOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have selected American Fidelity for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Services & Insurance List. This is American Fidelity's eighth appearance on the list, this year coming in at No. 36. Earning a spot means that American Fidelity has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 194,000 employees at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies in the financial services and insurance industry.“We are very proud to see the efforts of our work to be a great place to work for all our Colleagues recognized on this list,” said Jeanette Rice, president and COO of American Fidelity.“We strive to empower our Colleagues to make a difference in the lives of our Customers and know this can't be achieved without a culture that supports this vision.”The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®.“These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”###About American FidelityAmerican Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.American Fidelity has earned an“A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation's leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024, and Foundry's Computerworld 2024 Best Places to Work in IT.About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance ListGreat Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 194,000 responses were received from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the financial services and insurance industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

