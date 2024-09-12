AIC Price Lost 16% Today

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The AIC price plummeted after listing on exchanges.

According to CoinGecko, the AI Companions started trading on Sept. 11. The AIC price was at $0.040 in the first hours, then started to rise sharply.

On the first day of trading, the AIC rose to $0.08177, which became an All-Time High (ATH). At the same time, trading started at $0.03771. It turns out that on the first day, the token price rose by about 117%.

The next day, trading occurred in the range of $0.072-$0.076. On Sept. 12, the AIC price sharply collapsed to $0.062, which was the All-Time Low (ATL) for the entire two days of trading.

At the time of writing, the AIC token is worth $0.064.

Many AI Tokens Rose During the Day

The top 10 AI coins have been in the green zone for the last 24 hours.

Perhaps this growth is due to the start of AIC token trading, as it is a new project in the crypto AI market.

According to CoinGecko, the NEAR Protocol (NEAR), which is one of the largest AI tokens by market capitalization with $4.7 billion, rose 9.9% on the day.

Also notable are the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), which are up 10.3% and 10.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Internet Computer (ICP) and Bittensor (TAO) didn't react much: 1.4% and 4.1%, respectively.

What's Next for the AIC Price?

It is important to note that there is still little data on AIC price, so it is worth being very cautious about this coin.

AI Companions is currently traded on three centralized exchanges (CEX): BingX, MEXC, and BitMart.

BingX is the largest crypto exchange by volume of AIC with $2 million (47.3%). Next is MEXC with $1.4 million (31.53%), followed by BitMart with $921k.

One of the main questions about what will happen to the AIC price is whether it will be able to reach the important $0.1 level.

A trader under the nickname Crypto Bullet on X believes that the AIC token will be able to reach this level, as the price has shown bullish sentiment after listing.