Turkiye, Uzbekistan Sign Road Map For Cooperation
Date
9/12/2024 3:12:45 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A roadmap for cooperation between Turkiye and Uzbekistan was
signed.
According to Azernews, the Turkish Foreign Ministry published
information.
It was noted that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of
Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya, and Head of the National
Intelligence Service (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin signed the said document
within the framework of a tripartite meeting with their colleagues
in Tashkent.
