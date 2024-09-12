عربي


Turkiye, Uzbekistan Sign Road Map For Cooperation

9/12/2024 3:12:45 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A roadmap for cooperation between Turkiye and Uzbekistan was signed.

According to Azernews, the Turkish Foreign Ministry published information.

It was noted that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya, and Head of the National Intelligence Service (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin signed the said document within the framework of a tripartite meeting with their colleagues in Tashkent.

AzerNews

