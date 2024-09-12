Umerov Visits Bundeswehr's Training Base For Ukrainian Recruits

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Rustem Umerov of Ukraine together with the Ukrainian delegation visited the Northern Training Center (Hub North) of the Special Training Command (ST-CS Special Training Command) at the military training ground in the north of Germany, where Ukrainian undergo training.

This was reported by the Bundeswehr , Ukrinform saw.

By the end of the year, Hub North will have trained a total of 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers. To this end, several hundred German instructors are involved.

Members of the delegation were able to observe training on the Marder armored personnel carrier and the Leopard main battle tank. The virtual reality simulator, VR Leopard, which is used in the first week of training, attracted much attention.

German instructors, when speaking with Ukrainian guests, repeatedly emphasized that training takes place in a shorter-than-usual timeframe but everything possible is done to ensure qualified training. This was confirmed by the Ukrainian military in a conversation with the Minister of Defense.

Umerov thanked Germany for supporting Ukraine with military materiel and training. Commander of the ST-CS Special Training Command, Lt. Gen. Andreas Marlow, emphasized the constant optimization of exercises, including through the use of Russian equipment and copies of Russian positioning systems. He does not doubt the high level of combat readiness and motivation of Ukrainian soldiers.

The Ukrainian delegation led by Minister Umerov included officers from the Ukrainian General Staff and the Ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeiev.

Earlier, the delegation was received in Berlin by the Minister of Defense of Germany, Boris Pistorius.

As reported, Umerov took part in the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group last Friday. President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the meeting in person for the first time.

