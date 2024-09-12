عربي


Teen Arrested Over London Transport Cyberattack: Police

Teen Arrested Over London Transport Cyberattack: Police


9/12/2024 3:08:01 PM

AFP

London: UK Police said on Thursday they had arrested a 17-year-old boy over a cyberattack on the body that runs London's public transport networks.
The National Crime Agency said the teenager was arrested in central England on September 5 over a Transport for London (TfL) cybersecurity incident on September 1. He was questioned and released on bail.

The Peninsula

