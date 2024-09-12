Teen Arrested Over London Transport Cyberattack: Police

London: UK said on Thursday they had arrested a 17-year-old boy over a cyberattack on the body that runs London's public networks. The National Crime Agency said the teenager was arrested in central England on September 5 over a Transport for London (TfL) cybersecurity incident on September 1. He was questioned and released on bail.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.