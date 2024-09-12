BPAS Earns Top Spots In NAPA Advisors' Choice Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UTICA, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, BPAS has earned top spots in the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) Advisors' Choice Awards.



The annual awards recognize retirement plan recordkeepers that provide "the best services, support, products, and processes " across multiple markets and categories, as rated by advisors.



BPAS, a leading national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and institutional trust services, earned top five accolades in a total of six categories across two segments:





Staff Credentials

Regulatory Support

Education Materials

Multi-Lingual Capabilities

Financial Wellness Plan Health

"We couldn't be more excited and grateful for these results," said Paul Neveu, BPAS CEO. "Every day, as BPAS works with advisors and trust companies on the full spectrum of retirement plans, we strive to fine-tune our service model. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive administration, single point of contact service, true open architecture on investments, and a conflict-free setting, all powered by great people who are truly accountable to relationships. These results are gratifying, to say the least."



BPAS offers a range of services that simplify the complicated nature of retirement and benefit plans without the need to engage multiple providers. BPAS is a fully-bundled solution and acts as recordkeeper, administrator, custodian, and clearing firm-all under one roof. And all BPAS clients have a dedicated, fully credentialed plan consultant, regardless of plan size. This unique one-stop-shop approach reduces time and eliminates the frustration of dealing with multiple providers. In fact, BPAS clients save 45% more time with BPAS than with previous administrators using recordkeeping.



"We have the expertise to service retirement plans of all types and sizes well," said Elizabeth Kaido, Senior Vice President of Sales and Relationship Management at BPAS. "We focus on cultivating strong relationships, fueled by top-notch expertise, and reliable service wrapped in a flexible platform. We are fully committed to providing long-term, industry-leading service and support to our partners and clients. Relationships matter here. I think that resonates with advisors. It's reassuring that advisors see us as trustworthy partners they can build a business around."



About BPAS



BPAS is a national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and institutional trust services. We make it our mission to simplify the complicated by delivering benefit-plan services that solve client challenges without the need to engage multiple providers. One company. One call. We support 5,800 retirement plans, $110 billion in trust assets, $1.3 trillion in fund administration, and more than 880,000 participants.



The BPAS family of services includes Workplace Retirement Plans, Actuarial & Pension, Health Benefits Consulting, IRA, VEBA/115 Trusts, Health & Welfare Plans, Fiduciary, Collective Investment Funds, Fund Administration, and Institutional Trust.



Specialty practices include Auto Enrollment Plans, Multiple Employer Trusts/Plans, Plans with Employer Securities, Puerto Rico Section 1081 Plans, VEBA HRA Plans, Cash Balance Plans, Collective Investment Trusts, and Fund Administration.



BPAS subsidiaries include BPAS Trust Company of Puerto Rico, Global Trust Company, Hand Benefits & Trust, and NRS Trust Product Administration.



As a solutions-oriented national practice, we are committed to "Solving Tomorrow's Benefit Challenges Today." Visit bpas

for more information.



Media Contact:

Nicole Ossevoort

315-418-0003 | [email protected]

SOURCE BPAS Inc

