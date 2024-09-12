Clique Games Announces“Frenzy Extinction” Now Live On Meta And Steam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clique Games and Innoverse Games Announce the Launch of "Frenzy Extinction," Sequel to "Frenzy VR," Now Live on Meta and Steam

- Brandon EgolfMENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clique Games is excited to announce that Frenzy Extinction , developed by Innoverse Games, is now officially live on Meta and Steam . The highly anticipated sequel to Frenzy VR expands the franchise, bringing a deeper, more intense multiplayer survival experience to VR gamers worldwide. With enhanced gameplay, a deeper story, and the same physics-driven mechanics that made the original title a hit, Frenzy Extinction is not just a sequel-it's the next chapter of the Frenzy universe.Building a Franchise, Not Just a Sequel:What sets Frenzy Extinction apart is its approach to building a franchise, not just a follow-up. Instead of simply adding to Frenzy VR, Frenzy Extinction builds on the foundation laid by its predecessor, and expands the world and mechanics into a more immersive and sustainable experience. It's part of a broader strategy to create a series with depth, consistency, and an ever-growing universe, where each title enhances the others."Frenzy Extinction isn't just a sequel-it's a key part of growing the Frenzy universe," said Brandon Egolf, CEO of Clique Games. "People loved the mechanics so much, they went back to the original game just to experience it all over again. That's what we're going for-building something that players keep coming back to."As the Frenzy virus mutates and the world collapses, Frenzy Extinction introduces new weapons, mechanics, maps, and multiplayer modes that push the survival genre further. "We've seen many sequels fail because they didn't evolve beyond the original, but Frenzy Extinction takes what players loved about Frenzy VR and layers on a whole new experience," Brandon added. "It's exciting to see the community so invested in both games.".A Free Playtest and Community Engagement:As part of the launch, players who aren't ready to purchase yet can still get in on the action. The free playtest for Frenzy Extinction remains live even post-launch, giving players a chance to experience the game before committing. All they need to do is join the Frenzy Extinction Discord channel to receive a secret code for access.Steve Ryland, CEO of Innoverse Games, shared his thoughts on the launch:“Frenzy Extinction has been an incredible project, and launching it on Meta and Steam is a major milestone for us. Our team focused on faithfully expanding the universe we started with Frenzy VR. The community support has been incredible, and we're looking forward to seeing how players take on the new gameplay elements and challenges. Working with Clique Games for this launch has been fantastic. They understand how to work with studios and devs to get the most out of the game while still letting us stay true to our vision and design the game we want to build. Their focus on turning great games into lasting franchises is exactly what we needed for Frenzy Extinction.”Frenzy Extinction: Gear Up, Fight It Out, Survive the HordeIn Frenzy Extinction, the world is even more dangerous, with new enemies, bigger bosses, and tougher challenges. Players can expect a diverse arsenal of weapons-ranging from realistic firearms to fantasy-inspired gear-plus intense horde survival gameplay across 10 immersive maps. The game's co-op multiplayer mode, full-body dismemberment physics, and progression system give players endless replayability and room for creative strategy.Key Features:- Horde Survival: Face waves of mutated monsters in fast-paced, physics-based combat.- Multiplayer Mayhem: Team up with up to 3 friends in seamless co-op or take on the challenge alone.- Weapon Customization and Progression: Upgrade gear, unlock new weapons, and enhance your character with powerful perks.- Epic Boss Battles: Fight massive bosses with unique abilities, requiring teamwork and strategy.- Diverse Maps: Explore 10 stylized environments, from desolate cities to eerie forests, each presenting unique challenges.- Play for Free: The free playtest remains live-just join the Discord channel for access.Join the Fight:With Frenzy Extinction now live on Meta Quest and Steam, players can jump into the chaos and start surviving the apocalypse today. Whether you're a lone wolf or want to roll in with your squad, it's time to gear up and see if you can survive the apocalypse. Trust us-you're going to need all the help you can get."Frenzy Extinction" is now live on Meta and Steam, and is supported by a comprehensive press kit, which you can find on the dedicated game website at .------------------------------------About Clique Games:Clique Games is a VR publishing studio that simplifies the process of publishing XR games. The company works with developers from concept to launch, offering services ranging from optimization to full-scale marketing and community building. Clique Games aims to ensure that great VR games stand out and are impossible to miss. With deep industry connections to major players like Meta and Sony, Clique Games is dedicated to growing the XR space by elevating deserving developers and making publishing easy.Clique Games Website -About Innoverse GamesInnoverse Games is a seasoned VR/XR studio with a maverick spirit, specializing in creating dynamic gameplay experiences. Building on the success of the ragdoll physics, destructible environments, and diverse weapons in "Frenzy VR," the studio continues to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible in gaming. With a commitment to engaging gameplay and dynamic storytelling, Innoverse Games is dedicated to delivering unforgettable games and content.For more information, contact Clique Games at ...s or visit .

