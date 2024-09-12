(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experience Ultra-Fast Connectivity with Seamless Docking and Exceptional Color Accuracy

BREA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, launches the ColorPro VP2776T-4K , the company's first ThunderboltTM 4 monitor. This monitor enables creative professionals to accelerate workflows with rapid data transfer and offers complete connectivity through its docking station. In addition to ThunderboltTM 4, the VP2776T-4K delivers exceptional color precision with 98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB color coverage, and Delta E < 2 accuracy, while offering stunning clarity with 4K UHD resolution and HDR 400.

ViewSonic Launches VP2776T-4K - First ThunderboltTM 4 ColorPro Monitor for Creators

Continue Reading

Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic, stated, "ColorPro monitors are renowned for delivering industry-leading color accuracy and visual performance, making it the preferred choice for creative professionals. Building on the success of the VP2776, we've taken the VP2776T-4K to the next level by incorporating ThunderboltTM 4 technology, providing the speed and versatility that today's videographers, animators, and 3D designers need to elevate their craft effectively without interruption."

Supercharge Creative Workflows

The VP2776T-4K, with its ThunderboltTM 4 technology, delivers data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps, meeting the rigorous demands of creative professionals working with large files and complex projects. This ensures quicker processing of high-resolution images, 4K videos, and other data-intensive tasks, offering a significant advantage over standard USB-C ports. ThunderboltTM 4 further enhances productivity by allowing the effortless daisy-chaining of up to two 4K external displays at 60Hz, streamlining workstations and maximizing screen space for efficient multitasking.

Complementing its rapid connectivity, the VP2776T-4K serves as a comprehensive docking station with dual ThunderboltTM 4 ports providing up to 100W of power delivery, alongside dual HDMI 2.1, USB-C, DP 1.4, and Ethernet ports. This setup enables the seamless integration and charging of essential creative devices-from cameras to external storage-resulting in a more organized and efficient workstation.

Bring Every Detail to Life

Ideal for tasks requiring meticulous attention to detail, such as color grading, photo editing, and 3D rendering, the VP2776T-4K is Pantone-Validated and achieves Delta E < 2 color fidelity with 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB color space coverage, ensuring precise color representation. With its 4K UHD resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, the monitor delivers rich contrast and deep detail, providing the accuracy needed for creatives to elevate their final output.

Create with Comfort

Recognizing the extended hours that creative professionals often spend at their workstations, the VP2776T-4K is designed to minimize eye strain and enhance comfort. The monitor features Eye ProTech+, which includes flicker-free technology and low blue light hardware solution, to reduce visual fatigue during long creative sessions. This thoughtful design ensures that professionals can maintain their focus and productivity without compromising their visual health.

To learn more about ViewSonic's latest ColorPro VP2776T-4K monitor, please visit:



Product page:

VP2776T-4K 27" 4K ThunderboltTM 4 Monitor with 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB Coverage - ViewSonic Global

About ViewSonic



Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at .

SOURCE ViewSonic Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED