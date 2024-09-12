Nematicides Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nematicides Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Nematicides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global nematicides market, valued at $1.57 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow to $1.7 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Despite past challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $2.31 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%, driven by factors such as organic farming, precision agriculture, and integrated pest management (IPM).

Surging Demand for High-Value Crops Fuels Growth in the Nematicides Market

The increasing demand for high-value crops is a key driver of growth in the nematicides market. High-value crops such as vegetables, potatoes, hybrid maize, fruits, and spices are critical for farmers seeking better returns per hectare. Specific export requirements for these crops necessitate effective nematode control. According to The Economic Times, vegetable export demand surged by approximately 20% in the first quarter of 2020-21 compared to pre-COVID levels. Additionally, Vegetable Growers Weekly reported $7.1 billion in sales for fresh produce in May 2021, highlighting the growing market for high-value crops and, consequently, the nematicides used to protect them.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global nematicides market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the nematicides market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer Crop Science AG, Certis L.L.C, Corteva Inc., and Syngenta AG. Technological advancements are a major trend, with companies like Syngenta introducing innovative solutions such as the TYMIRIUM technology platform. This platform, developed for seed and soil applications, offers long-term protection against a broad range of nematode pests.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the nematicides market include the rise of sustainable agriculture certification, the development of biological nematicides, and increased research and innovation. Data-driven decision-making is also becoming crucial as the industry adapts to climate change impacts and explores alternative pest control methods.

Segments:

. By Type: Fumigants, Bio Nematicides, Organophosphates, Carbamates, Other Types

. By Form: Granular or Powder, Liquid

. By Crop Type: Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds, Cereals and Grains, Other Crop Types

. By Application: Fumigation, Soil Dressing, Drenching, Seed Treatment, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

In 2023, North America leading the nematicides market. Looking ahead, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to increasing agricultural activities and demand for high-value crops.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global nematicides market:



Nematicides Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Nematicides Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on nematicides market size, nematicides market drivers and trends , nematicides market major players, nematicides competitors' revenues, nematicides market positioning, and nematicides growth across geographies. The nematicides market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Ethylene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2024



Agricultural Implement Global Market Report 2024



Genetically Modified Crops Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Culinary Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.