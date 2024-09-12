THE CATALYST ACCELERATOR ANNOUNCES NEWEST COHORT: SPACE-BASED JOINT SPECTRUM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Catalyst Accelerator Hosts 14th Cohort

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catalyst Accelerator, powered by both the Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Directorate, and The United States Space Force, is currently seeking US-based small businesses and startups with innovative dual-use technologies that provide commercial capabilities to support Space-Based Joint Spectrum. The problem statement this Accelerator hopes to solve is:

How might the U.S. Space Force and the U.S. leverage emerging technologies in advanced Electromagnetic Warfare (EW), Satellite Communications (SATCOM), along with relevant supporting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to enhance operational mission environments and maintain strategic advantage in contested domains?

The United States Space Force and the United States Army recognize the urgency of protecting this vital infrastructure and are seeking to leverage commercial software technologies in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Satellite Communications, along with advanced Electromagnetic Warfare capabilities to enhance operational mission environments and maintain strategic advantage in contested domains.

For this cohort, the primary focus area will be US developed solutions that are capable of data fusion and processing techniques. Solutions with commercial market viability are desired across a wide array of relevant technologies.

Topics of Interest Include:



Electromagnetic Warfare:



Development of compact, lightweight, and mobile EW systems capable of rapid deployment and reconfiguration to counter threats from adversary satellites in any orbital regime.



Systems should be able to engage with signals across multiple frequency bands using modular and adaptable designs for networked operations.



Integration of simulation and training environments that realistically replicate signal environments to better prepare operators for live operations. Development of mission software capable of real-time signal analysis.



AI/ML in Support of Electromagnetic Warfare:



Development of AI/ML capabilities to automate planning, decision-making, and operational functions for future operating forces to support EW.



Emphasis on descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics to enhance situational awareness and operational readiness to support EW.



Exploration of Neuromorphic Computing and AI at the edge for real-time adaptive responses to threats to support EW.



Commercial tools to enhance US Warfighters' ability to predict, detect, and attribute EW threats to U.S. and allied space systems. Solutions capable of data fusion, big data compression, and predictive analytics for monitoring space activities to support EW.



Satellite Communications:



Systems that can assist with the Command and Control(C2) segment of SATCOM to include various modulation schemes (amplitude shift keying (ASK), frequency shift keying (FSK), phase shift keying (PSK), and quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM)).



Development of systems that have a novel approach to SATCOM equipment such as antennas, Modems, High Power Amplifiers and Low Noise Amplifiers. Development of software that reliably enhances C2 for several geographical separated antennas.

The 3-month Space-Based Joint Spectrum (#CASJS) Accelerator will kick-off on January 28, 2025 , and will be held in-person at Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation in Colorado Springs, CO. Six to eight companies will be chosen to participate in the accelerator, drawing on expertise from military and commercial Navigators, government leaders, and consultants. Participant companies will make crucial connections within government and industry that will enable them to promote their technology and advance their position in acquiring government contracts. The #CASJS Accelerator will conclude with a Demo Day event on April 24, 2025 , attended by government and commercial scouts.

The Catalyst Accelerator will be holding a virtual“Ask Me Anything” session on September 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM MT to address inquiries related to the current Catalyst Accelerator problem statement along with other general program questions that potential applicants may have. The application deadline for this Accelerator is October 16, 2024, at 5:00 PM MT. For more information and to apply, go to

About Catalyst Accelerator

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and United States Space Force's Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Colorado's aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth. The Catalyst Accelerator is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the United States Space Force, and the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator teams.

