Orphans In Kyrgyzstan Delighted During Graduation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Khaled Al-Jales

BISHKEK, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Orphans in Kyrgyzstan appeared cheerful today during their high school graduation in an event sponsored by Al-Safa charity, attended by a delegation of "Al-Khair trip."

Mohammad Al-Shayea, the charity board head, said during the ceremony that the activity was held to honor the graduates for their serious efforts. He guided them to move ahead on the path of "investing their mental capabilities." He also thanked the teachers for their hard work. (end)

kmj











MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108667104