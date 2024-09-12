(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024-2025 Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Conversational AI (CAI) solutions are more than just enhanced self-service; they include capabilities that elevate the customer and employee experience (CX/EX), increase productivity, and deliver the intelligence to support a continuous improvement process.
The timing could not be better for these applications, as self-service is increasingly becoming the preferred method of service for consumers around the world.
Detailed and comprehensive coverage of this dynamic and growing sector
The Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise report examines the CAI market, competitive landscape, technology, products, functional capabilities, and the business, servicing, and market trends that are driving adoption and innovation.
The report features five vendors who offer conversational AI platforms to address service- and contact centre-related functions:
Cognigy IntelePeer Kore.ai SESTEK Verint Systems
RFP Q&As prospects need to identify and select the right CAI solution
Side-by-side comparative analyses of 170+ RFP questions and vendor responses enable end-users seeking a conversational AI solution to easily compare the most important features for their contact center's success.
The report's side-by-side analyses compare a wide range of information, including:
AI and Generative AI Technologies in CAI Solutions CAI Design and Orchestration Environment Customer-Facing CAI Agent-/Employee-Facing Virtual Assistant Real-Time Guidance Capabilities Transcription Automated Post-Interaction Summarization Security and Compliance Business Intelligence, Reporting, and Dashboards Implementation Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4. Conversational AI Defined
5. Conversational AI Trends and Challenges
5.1 Conversational AI Trends
5.2 Conversational AI Challenges
6. Conversational AI Market Innovation
6.1 New Features
6.2 Emerging Capabilities
7. Conversational AI: The New Standard for Creating Extraordinary Self-Service Experiences
8. Self-Service by Design
9. Engaging Conversations: Leveraging Conversational AI to Improve the CX
10. Agent Assist
10.1 Real-Time Guidance
10.2 Virtual Assistants
11. Closing the Loop: Quality Management and Self-Improvement
11.1 Transcription
11.2 Automated Post-Interaction Summarization
12. Conversational AI Market Activity and Projections
13. Conversational AI Competitive Landscape
13.1 Company Snapshot
13.2 Product Overview
14. Conversational AI Functional Analysis
14.1 High-Level Functional Analysis
14.2 Security and Compliance
14.3 Business Intelligence, Reporting, and Dashboards
15. Conversational AI Implementation Analysis
15.1 Integration
16. Pricing Structure
17. Conversational AI Vendor Satisfaction Survey Analysis
17.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Satisfaction
17.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction, by Category and Customer
17.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Functional Capabilities
17.2.1 Functional Capabilities Satisfaction, by Category and Customer
17.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Features
17.3.1 Product Features Satisfaction, by Category and Customer
17.4 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Solution Capabilities
17.4.1 Solution Capabilities Satisfaction by Category and Customer
17.5 Customer Insights
17.5.1 Top - 5 Most Liked Features of the CAI Solution
17.5.2 Top 3 - 5 Pain Points of the CAI Solution
17.5.3 Additional Comments
18. Company Reports
Cognigy IntelePeer Kore.ai SESTEK Verint Systems
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN12092024004107003653ID1108667037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.