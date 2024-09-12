Kuwait FM: Kuwaiti-Egyptian Relations Evolving

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The visiting Kuwaiti Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya on Thursday affirmed that the Kuwaiti-Egyptian relations have been developing in the shadow of the two countries leaderships' keenness on elevating the bonds at various levels.

These relations will be enhanced further, simultaneously with the holding of the next session of the joint supreme commission, 14th edition of which would be hosted by the State of Kuwait, the minister said, in a statement in the aftermath of a meeting that grouped him with Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi.

As to his session with the president shortly earlier upon inauguration of the 13th session of the joint commission, the Kuwaiti minister of foreign affairs said President Al-Sisi had given instructions to Egyptian officials to put all resources at the disposal of facilitating mission of the Kuwaiti delegation participating in the session.

He affirmed that the meeting with the Egyptian president was fruitful and warm, hailing Al-Sisi's keenness on maintaining distinctive relations in various fields between the two countries.

He also alluded to another meeting with the Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli that dealt with preparations for the commission meetings. He added that the meeting today concluded with signing a number of agreements. (end)

mm











MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108666964