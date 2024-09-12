Teradek Launches New Prism 877 4K HEVC Encoder/Decoder Cards And Demos Innovative Live Production Solutions At The 2024 IBC Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradek announces the launch of their new Prism 877 Encoder/Decoder Cards at the 2024 IBC Show, taking place Sept 13-16. These cards offer a major boost in broadcasting efficiency and density, allowing users to switch between encoding and decoding modes on-demand. With an optional license for simultaneous encoding and decoding, the 877 card doubles Prism Rack's capacity from 9 to 18 bi-directional channels.

"The Prism 877 Cards are a first in our market," says Tyler Riddle, Live Streaming Product Manager at Teradek. "Teradek is one of the few companies offering dedicated hardware that seamlessly switches between encode and decode, eliminating the need for single-purpose cards."

IBC attendees can also experience demos of Prism Mobile 5G and Ranger, Teradek's live video solutions designed to streamline mobile production workflows worldwide.

Prism Mobile 5G, launched earlier this year, is a compact video encoder and cellular distribution solution for sports broadcasters, news teams, and live production crews. It delivers top-tier cellular connectivity over public and private networks while keeping camera operators agile. The Prism Mobile 5G has already proven its streaming proficiency with numerous high profile partners, including several NBA and NFL teams, NBC Universal, and FOX. The solution seamlessly streams across remote terrains without a single drop, impressing technical directors, engineers, and clients alike with its reliability and performance.

Ranger, a zero-delay wireless video system for live events and broadcasts, offers visually lossless IMAG over 6GHz frequencies. Available in two form factors, Mk II and Micro, Ranger is adaptable to productions of any size and complexity. Both systems will be available for hands-on demos at IBC, giving attendees a chance to experience their performance and versatility firsthand.

Visit Teradek at IBC 2024, booth 13A05 in Hall 13 next to Sony, to see the new Prism 877 4K HEVC Encoder/Decoder Cards and Teradek's complete live production lineup. Learn more about Prism Rack at .

About Teradek

Teradek designs and manufactures high-performance, award-winning video solutions for live production, broadcast, and general imaging applications. From wireless monitoring and live streaming to SaaS solutions and IP video distribution, Teradek technology is used around the world by professionals and enterprises to capture and share compelling content.

