NIKON RELEASES FOUR NEW LUTS FOR N-LOG CREATED WITH RED

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon is pleased to announce the release of four types of Creative

LUTs and one type of Technical LUT created with RED, all available free of charge. These

LUTs can be utilized when grading footage recorded in N-Log with Nikon mirrorless cameras* and for confirming a close-to-finished look while shooting on location by installing them on external monitors.

The Creative

LUTs have all been created under the close supervision of RED Digital Cinema, Inc., a subsidiary of Nikon that is renowned for excellence in its manufacturing of professional digital cinema cameras. The line-up consists of ACHROMIC, FILM BIAS, FILM BIAS BLEACH BYPASS, and FILM BIAS OFFSET. These LUTs enable users to apply the essence of RED's color science to Nikon mirrorless camera video workflows, making it possible to achieve a look comparable to video shot on RED cinema cameras when working with N-Log footage.

Creative

LUTs:



ACHROMIC - Low contrast monochrome

Achromic gives footage a low-contrast monochrome look while still maintaining the detail of the textures. It creates a soft and refined atmosphere and gives a classical feel.

FILM BIAS - Warm colors and a satisfying level of contrast

Film Bias produces a film-like warmth and texture onto N-Log footage with balanced colors and a subtle contrast, as well as rendering skin tone very naturally. It can give a sophisticated feel to footage.

FILM BIAS BLEACH BYPASS - Shallow tones and high contrast

Film Bias Bleach Bypass, inspired by the bleach bypass film processing technique, has a very specific high-contrast and desaturated look to it. It reproduces footage with a harsh and faded feel.

FILM BIAS OFFSET - Deeply warm nostalgic colors Film Bias Offset offers a film-like warmth and softness by applying a unique combination of color correction and contrast adjustment.

These LUTs are now available to download free of charge and can be found at .

*Cameras compatible with N-Log recordings are supported

