Ripley’S Aquarium Welcomes Sea Turtle “Bandit” And Special Guest For Inspiring Visit

Bandit's journey began in April 2021 when she was discovered stranded on Little St. Simon's Island, Georgia. Rescued by the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island, Bandit had sustained injuries from a boat propeller that left her with partial paralysis and buoyancy issues. Her recovery was marked by a special gesture from Kendall Barfield, a young girl from Columbus, Georgia, who symbolically adopted Bandit. Kendall, who has faced her own challenges with spina bifida, felt a deep connection to Bandit's story.

In a heartwarming reunion, Kendall recently visited Ripley's Marine Science Research Center to meet Bandit in her new home. Accompanied by Ripley's Assistant Director of Husbandry, Stacia White, and Animal Care expert, Alex McMinn, Kendall's visit was filled with joy and curiosity. Kendall, who uses crutches and sometimes a wheelchair for mobility, was delighted to see Bandit and remarked, "I feel like she's getting bigger!"

"The connection between Bandit's story and Kendall's is deeply profound. Both are fighters, determined to overcome every obstacle," said Kendall's mother, Danielle Barfield. "I am thankful for the support Bandit has received, allowing Kendall to find a kindred spirit."

During the visit, Ripley's team showcased Bandit's specialized weight pouch, an essential mobility aid that allows Bandit to swim comfortably despite her past injuries. The team demonstrated the use of an acrylic orange target for training and conducted a basic health exam, ensuring Bandit's well-being. Bandit's favorite treat-green peppers-was also part of the day's activities.

Stacia White praised Bandit's resilience, stating, "Bandit's injury does not slow her down one bit. She is a testament to her species' resilience in the face of extinction." With the support of Ripley's team, Bandit now thrives at the Marine Science Research Center, where her weight pouch is regularly adjusted to maintain optimal buoyancy.

Ripley's Aquarium is dedicated to conservation efforts, including that for critically endangered species like the green sea turtle. Ripley's also plays a leading role in sand tiger shark research, including the world's first successful birth by artificial insemination in 2021.

Kendall's visit highlights the powerful impact facilities like Ripley's Aquariums can have. Hands-on learning and engaging education opportunities are presented as fun, unique experiences that have the ability to leave an impact on young minds and adults alike.

"Seeing Kendall at the Research Center and the Aquarium, surrounded by her passions, it's easy to overlook the daily challenges she faces," noted Danielle Barfield.

Ripley's Aquariums are committed to providing the highest standard of care for our animals and creating a space that sparks curiosity, curates a sense of wonder, and inspires action.

Want to visit Bandit yourself? Ripley's proudly provides tours of the Marine Science Research Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. With an advanced reservation, guests can join an Animal Care expert for a behind-the-scenes tour to see how Ripley's Aquariums is making strides to conserve, educate, and protect the species we care for.

