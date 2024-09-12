Aixplain Unveils Adaptable AI Agents To Deliver Improved Autonomy And Performance For Enterprises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Powered by the aiXplain's agentic architecture, which streamlines agent development, adaptable AI agents learn over time to improve autonomous outputs

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- aiXplain , a leading specializing in the development and deployment of advanced AI solutions and agents, today announced the release of adaptable AI agents – entirely bespoke, autonomous AI agents that leverage long-term memory to improve performance over time.Powered by the aiXplain Agentic Architecture, adaptable AI agents utilize a collaboration and communication framework, as well as several supervising agents with dedicated functions like planning, coordination, and compliance, among others to ensure the alignment of AI agent outputs.aiXplain's adaptable AI agents go beyond the capabilities of today's AI agents by utilizing a long-term memory to support vast improvements in productivity, accuracy, and performance of agentic ecosystems over time. Many AI agents on the market are able to“reason” by connecting a large language model (LLM) to a tool and utilizing a short-term memory functional to perform repetitive tasks.Adaptable AI agents are more extensible, sharing a collective short and long-term memory and communication protocol, with some agents capable of inspecting and modifying the behavior of others - enabling them to act autonomously and creatively address issues or find new solutions. This holistic communication and memory framework allows enterprises to quickly assemble AI agents together for a critical operation or new business initiative.aiXplain's adaptable AI agents are designed to enhance decision-making processes, optimize operations, and provide personalized customer experiences while adhering to strict compliance and governance standards. Due to their ability to evolve autonomously and coupled with stringent safety guardrails, these adaptable agents do not require constant pre-training and fine-tuning cycles, reducing the dependency on vast compute and data resources.“AI agents are widely recognized as the next chapter in operationalizing AI for real-world use cases. But they are not the final form of AI agents,” said Hassan Sawaf, CEO of aiXplain.“Right now, these agents lack the ability to work autonomously and adaptively, which creates additional strain on teams across organizations. We've developed adaptable AI agents – powered by our agentic architecture – to unlock the full potential and autonomy that these systems are capable of, and we're excited to work with new regional partners to begin implementing them in enterprise environments..”Unlike other adaptive AI solutions on the market, aiXplain's deep technological expertise offers pre-built agents specialized in specific AI development tasks like planning and procurement, project management, quality assurance, and compliance. These capabilities are augmented by an agents' ability to source tools from the expansive aiXplain marketplace, which provides direct access to over 40,000 AI assets from over 40 providers.aiXplain's agentic architecture and adaptable AI agents marks another important milestone in the company's mission to make AI solutions accessible to organizations and developers across the globe.To learn more about aiXplain, its agentic architecture, and adaptable AI agents, visit .About aiXplainaiXplain is a leading AI platform that simplifies the creation, deployment, and management of AI solutions. By offering a comprehensive suite of tools and resources, aiXplain empowers organizations to leverage AI technology to its fullest potential. For more information, visit . For media inquiries, please contact ....

