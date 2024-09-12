GALT Aerospace Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GALT Aerospace is thrilled to announce it achieved ISO 9001 certification, a prestigious international standard for quality management systems

- John KohutSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GALT Aerospace is thrilled to announce it achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO ) 9001 certification, a prestigious international standard for quality management systems (QMS). This certification emphasizes GALT's commitment to exceeding customers' expectations while maintaining rigorous quality standards throughout all its processes, including research and development, testing, delivery, and customer service and support.“Receiving the ISO 9001 certification and being AS9100 compliant is a great achievement for GALT,” said Mark Kempf, GALT's Chief Operations Officer.“This milestone reflects our dedication to the quality of our products and the professionalism of our exceptional team. Our current and future customers know they can trust that GALT adheres to a globally recognized quality standard.”The certification process involved a comprehensive audit of GALT's internal processes and QMS by a team of independent auditors. This rigorous multi-day assessment confirmed that GALT's operations meet the high standards set by ISO.GALT's Quality Management System is also compliant to AS9100D. GALT started their ISO journey in early April of 2024 and by August of 2024, they had implemented a Quality Management System and was ready for certification.CEO and Co-Founder, John Kohut said,“We are incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and dedication in reaching this goal. In just 4 months, we accomplished what usually would take a minimum of 8 to 10 months from implementation to certification. This was a whole company team effort and highlights GALT's core values to operate with integrity in all things and to exceed our customers' expectations.”The most comprehensive of the ISO standards, ISO 9001 is recognized worldwide as a benchmark for quality management and continuous improvement. The certification process involves a comprehensive assessment of an organization's quality management practices, including customer satisfaction, process efficiency, and compliance with regulatory requirements. By meeting these stringent criteria, GALT Aerospace demonstrated its dedication to excellence in every aspect of its operations.ISO-9001 certification is just the start of GALT's quality journey. As the company moves forward, the focus remains on maintaining and enhancing quality management practices to provide exceptional value to customers and drive continued growth.About GALT AerospaceGALT Aerospace is a non-traditional defense contractor and Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), focused on Command, Control, and Communication (C3) systems and how best to move warfighting information forward across multiple domains. For more information, visit or reach out to David Heist at (703) 606-2702.

