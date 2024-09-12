Award-Winning Public Relations Firm Poston Communications Releases Crisis Report For Legal Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poston Communications is pleased to release its inaugural report on crisis management efforts of the industry, how law firms communicate these initiatives to their clients and recommendations for firms to advance these efforts. The report features results from the agency's in-depth research into Am Law 100 law firms and their crisis management work. The full report can be accessed here .

To gather this data, Poston Communications studied each law firm's website in search of information on its crisis management efforts. Top results following this research concluded that of the firms reviewed:



89% reference "crisis" in practice area descriptions.

49% have a top-line crisis management practice.



35% offer crisis management as a sub-practice. 15% are Chambers ranked for crisis management.

The study highlights a growing demand from clients for holistic support during critical situations, including guidance on reputational exposure in high-stakes litigation and legal decisions. Despite this trend, many top law firms are not fully capitalizing on the potential for expanded client services and revenue in crisis management, as services are often vaguely described and primarily reactive, with communication frequently serving as an afterthought.

"Law firms that position themselves as leaders in crisis management should include robust communications capabilities to fully meet client needs and drive growth," said Dave Poston, Esq., Poston Communications CEO and general counsel. "Those who proactively develop and promote these capabilities will have a competitive edge in the marketplace."

The study emphasizes the critical importance of crisis communications in effective crisis management. With only 2% of firms indicating they have crisis communications consultants on staff, there is a clear opportunity for law firms to differentiate themselves by enhancing their capabilities in this area, and they are encouraged to reassess their offerings and consider strategic partnerships to bolster their crisis communications capabilities.

